Firm searching for apprentices

Housebuilder Barratt is looking to recruit apprentices at its sites including Wetherby.

The firm is looking to fill six new trade positions, available through its apprenticeship partnership with Stephenson College, specialising in bricklaying or carpentry and joinery to work across its sites including Templars Chase development.

The apprenticeship scheme, which launched in September, runs for 18 months and is a mixture of on site work experience with Barratt as well as block weeks at Stephenson College in Leicestershire, where apprentices move for a week of study. The housebuilder is currently recruiting for 2019, with applicants encouraged to visit the Barratt careers website to find out more information.

Ian Ruthven, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West commented: “The construction industry is growing rapidly and it’s a really exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to come on board with Barratt.

“As one of the country’s top housebuilders we are always committed to developing raw talent and we are incredibly proud of the opportunities that we are able to provide.”

Apprentice bricklayer Darren Emmett said he recommended the programme.