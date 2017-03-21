VIDEO: Welcome To Yorkshire tourism film is new star of the big screen - watch it here first

Yorkshire is the latest star of the big screen in a new tourism film which will be shown in cinemas.

Watch it here first.

The new film showcases the White Rose county in all its glory set against the song Sunflower, performed by Gary Barlow and the cast of The Girls, the new West End musical smash by Gary and Tim Firth about Yorkshire's own Calendar Girls.

It will hit cinema screens this summer, showing at. Everyman, City Screen Picturehouse, Cineworld, Vue and a selection of independents in London, the North East, the North West and Yorkshire.

The film, which you can watch above, got its premiere when Welcome to Yorkshire revealed exciting plans to keep the county on the world stage at its Y17 event - the UK’s biggest tourism conference, at York Theatre Royal.

There was a special appearance from Nick "Peanut" Baines and Simon Rix of the Kaiser Chiefs who announced they are joining Welcome to Yorkshire in backing Leeds’ bid to become the 2023 European Capital of Culture, along with Corinne Bailey-Rae.

VIDEO: Watch our chat with the Kaiser Chiefs stars and Welcome To Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity on our YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

The Y17 conference, with at a theme of Yorkshire on Show, also revealed a once in a lifetime event to celebrate the heritage of the East Coast Mainline. Four trains trains, including The Flying Scotsman, will travel on four tracks at the same time, in the same direction.

The iconic steam engine will run alongside Virgin Trains’ HST, Class 91 and the brand new electric train the Azuma which isn’t even on our tracks yet. They will travel together for several miles north of York on April 23 - St George's Day - symbolising the progress seen on the railways over the last century.

Rossington Hall's ambitious golf plans to bring the European Tour to Doncaster in South Yorkshire was also outlined.

Kaiser Chief stars Nick "Peanut" Bainesand Simon Rix with Welcome To Yorkshire Chief Executive Sr Gary Verity. Photo Richard Walker.

The phenomenal success of Welcome to Yorkshire’s partnership with The Girls musical has continued this year, as the show opened in the West End to huge critical acclaim.

The production, nominated for three Olivier awards, has helped showcase Yorkshire to world theatre audiences.

Now, a new theatrical partnership with Scarborough-based Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, has also been revealed.

Their panto, Cinderella, at the London Palladium, also Olivier-nominated, was so well received they are returning to the iconic venue this Christmas with a brand-new production of Dick Whittington.

Welcome To Yorkshire's 2017 plans revealed at York Theatre Royal. Photo: Richard Walker.

Qdos produce shows in 35 towns and cities around the UK, including here at home in Yorkshire at Hull New Theatre and Bradford Alhambra. Yet another great example of Yorkshire on show to the world.

Sport stars including Britain’s most decorated Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey exclusively revealed details of the teams at this year’s Tour de Yorkshire at Y17.

The 2017 race, in just over a month, will push boundaries and break records. There will be 36 men’s and women’s teams competing between April 28 to 30 and for the first time there will be the same number of women’s and men’s teams. Dame Sarah’s newly launched team Storey Racing will be among them.

A 2017 Tour de Yorkshire painting was also unveiled. Yorkshire artist Lucy Pittaway created the work capturing the beauty and passion of Yorkshire and cycling.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “On stage here in York we’ve shown why Yorkshire is making such a big noise on the world stage right now. There has been standing ovations for the stars of sport, music and the arts who’ve come together to celebrate a record-breaking year for Yorkshire tourism. The buzz around the possibility of another record-breaking year is immense and I say encore!”

Kaiser Chiefs backing the Leeds bid to become 2023 European Capital of Culture.

Britains most decorated Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey with Sir Gary Verity. Photo: Richard Walker.

Welcome To Yorkshire celebrates the past, present and future at its Y17 conference