VIDEO: TV chef launches Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection at Scarborough's Castle Interiors

TV chef Peter Sidwell is cooking up a tasty treat in Scarborough this Saturday - he is launching the Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection at Castle Interiors.

The star of ITV show Britain's Best Bakery and Simply Good Food TV - a new station dedicated to food with top quality food programming - will be doing some live cooking demos, with free tasting, at the store in Castle Road, on June 10, from 11am to 3pm.

Prizes on offer include a free lesson at Sidwell's cookery school in the Lake District and a Bosch food processor.

It celebrates Castle Interiors' appointment as an exclusive retailer of the Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection.

LINKS: Visit the Castle Interiors web site at www.cifurnishings.co.uk, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/castleinteriorsscarborough and on Twitter @CASTLEINTERIOR1.

The Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection, in partnership with the Symphony Group, features six exquisitely designed ranges presenting the very best in British kitchen design - a mix of traditional and contemporary styles which have been designed for ‘the way you live today’.

TV chef Peter Sidwell will launch The Laura Ashley Kitchen collection at Castle Interiors.

There are kitchens to suit every type of home from urban apartment to country cottage. Each of the six ranges is available in a variety of hand-painted or oak finishes, all designed in the Laura Ashley tradition.

The ranges are:

Bedale: Drawing on Laura Ashley’s design heritage to create a classic kitchen style. The hand-painted panel doors with delicate handles deliver a truly elegant kitchen.

Harwood: The beautifully crafted in-frame Harwood is a classic Laura Ashley creation. Offered in a palette of soft muted colours, Harwood features plate racks, dressers and glazed china cabinets to achieve that distinctive traditional British look.

Whitby: Simple, yet elegant; Whitby showcases the best of shaker design, making it ideal for making the kitchen the heart of the home.

Marlow: Fusing simple style and elegance, Marlow is everything you’d expect from a modern Laura Ashley kitchen range. Available in hand-painted colours, or a choice of sophisticated gloss finishes, Marlow is a unique kitchen that impresses from every angle.

Linton: Purity is at the heart of the Linton range. This versatile range features truly stunning accessories combined with simple shaker style in natural wood.

Richmond: A contemporary kitchen range which is minimal and modern in its design, Richmond combines natural shades to bring a luxurious touch of refinement.

Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection launch with TV chef Peter Sidwell at Castle Interiors on Saturday, June 10.

Charles Thompson, Studio Manager at Castle Interiors, said: "We are proud to present this exclusive Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection - it is second to none with its beautiful styling, a palette of soft muted colours and coordinated accessories.

"Visit our showroom and see for yourself."

* The collection is available to view now at the Castle Interiors showroom, 8 Castle Road, Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1XA, Contact them on 01723 378787 and visit their web site at www.cifurnishings.co.uk.

Opening times are Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm.

