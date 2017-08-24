VIDEO: The Sherlocks sing praises of fans in last call to smash charts before midnight

Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 indie stars The Sherlocks tonight sung the praises of fans who have been buying their debut album by the thousands - with one last push to smash into the charts by midnight tonight.

All indications are that debut their Live For The Moment will be a top 10 hit.

But with the deadline for sales closing at midnight they are calling on The Sherlocks Army who have yet to buy it to download the album now - for links to all sites visit www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.

The Bolton upon Dearne brothers, frontman singer-songwriter and guitarist Kiaran Crook, drummer Brandon Crook, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother Andy on bass, are expecting to get their actual chart position while they are on stage at Leeds Festival tomorrow (Fri, Aug 25), around 4.55pm.

The charts are announced late Friday afternoon on Radio 1.

But tonight they play a warm up sold out gig and will be signing albums for fans lucky enough to have a ticket at Opium, in Peel Parade, Barnsley.

We caught up with them during the soundcheck - watch video above - where the boys thanked fans who have bought the album already and urged those still to get it to buy a copy before midnight, to help their debut chart position.

Kiaran said: "First of all, thank you to everybody who has bought the album. It honestly means the world to us. Tonight is the cut off point where all the sales are counted up. So if you haven't got it and you like our band, we would really appreciate you buying it before midnight - we will do you proud."

The Sherlocks

The Sherlocks album remaining promotion schedule

Thursday, August 24: Opium, Peel Parade, Barnsley, full band set, 7pm.

Friday, August 25: Leeds Festival, full band set.

Sunday, August 27: Reading Festival, full band set.

Live For The Moment Track Listing

1. Will You Be There

2. Live For The Moment

3. Escapade

4. Chasing Shadows

5. Blue

6. Nobody Knows

7. Was It Really Worth It

8. Turn The Clock

9. Last Night

10. Heart Of Gold

11. Motions

12. Candlelight