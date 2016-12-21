VIDEO: Can singer Cameron win our talent competition?

Move over Alfie Boe and Michael Ball - here comes singer Cameron Lee who believes he can win our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition.

Former rapper turned classical singer Cameron, aged 30, has already entered.

He said: "Through my Granddad I developed a secret passion for opera and classical music.

"As a young guy on a council estate in Leeds I would walk around with my headphones on moving my head to a rhythmic beat as to not look conspicuous while really i was listening to Pavarotti or Mario Lanza."

The three categories are:

* Creative design - illustrators, graphic designers, painters, fashion designers, photographers, graffiti artists, etc.

Rapper turned classical singer Cameron Lee

* Musical performers – bands, choirs, individual singers, musicians.

* Performing arts – dance troupes, magicians, comedians, jugglers.

Entries will be judged on creative interpretation of the branding, the strap line Excite and Entertain, and relevance to the casino.

A shortlist will perform at a private showcase on January 21, with the live final on January 28, where the public will be able to vote and winners will be confirmed by our judges.

Winners will perform at a grand launch event at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, on Saturday, February 4.

Anyone aged 18 or over, amateurs and professionals, can take part.

Email exciteleeds@ypn.co.uk, with the category you want to enter using either Design, Music or Performer then your name, or the name of your act, in the subject field. Include names, ages, a contact address, phone numbers, email, social media handles, and a biography, maximum 150-words, plus two landscape photos of yourself or act.

Musicians and performances must include a link to a maximum 3-minute video of their act on YouTube. Design category entrants need to attach a photo of their artwork.

Deadline is midnight on January 5, 2017.

