SAVE £130: Flamingo Land annual pass - limited reader offer

Yorkshire's Flamingo Land has just been named one of the UK's top paid-for attractions and to celebrate we have two amazing annual pass reader offers - to save up to £135.

An annual pass is what you really need for all year round family fun.

There's so much to do and so many reasons to keep coming back to this top destination - which is a zoo, a theme park and a resort with over 100 rides, attractions and lots of shows.

Thrill seekers will find plenty to keep them amused, along with a great selection of family rides.

Take your seats at the African acrobat show, see the sea lion and bird shows and visit some of the world’s most amazing creatures in the zoo, including giraffes, African lions, hippos and rhinos.

The amazing animal collection is open daily - except Christmas Day and Boxing Day - and there is additional winter entertainment at weekends and during the main school holidays.

As well as the zoo, there are five rides for small children, with sea lion and bird shows included for a small additional cost.

The theme park area itself re-opens after a winter break from April 1.

Flamingo Land, in Kirby Misperton - a short drive between Scarborough and York - is handy for repeat visits from all over the region.

It is just over an hour from Leeds and less than two hours from Sheffield.

Flamingo Land is open all year round with some amazing things to do this winter

Bosses spent £4.4m on new rides and attractions last year, including almost £2m on the holiday village alone.

That level of investment is one of the many reasons why families keep returning.

Last year it was one of the UK’s top paid-for attractions, according to figures from Visit England.

That means it is right up there alongside the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, the Royal Botanical Gardens, London Zoo, Chester Zoo and Stonehenge.

Today we have teamed up wth Flamingo Land to make it even better value for money for our readers with two exclusive annual pass offers.

A pass holder also saves 20 per cent at selected catering outlets within the park.

So get yours now by calling the numbers below.

But hurry.

Deadline for this special offer is February 3, 2017. We also only have a limited number of passes, so get yours today.

FLAMINGO LAND ANNUAL PASS READER OFFER

SAVE £135: Buy a Flamingo Land family annual pass ,valid for two adults and two children, or one adult and three children, for a heavily discounted price of just £260 - normally £395.

SAVE £20: Buy a single annual pass for Flamingo Land for just £75 - normally £95.

CLAIM THIS SPECIAL LIMITED OFFER: To purchase the pass that's right for you simply call our the reader offer team on 0113 238 8512 or 07803 506527. Lines are open from 9am to 11am, Monday to Friday.

Terms & Conditions: Limited availability on a first come, first served basis All tickets must be sold before February 3, 2017. Proof of ID must be shown upon first visit to Flamingo Land. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

* All annual passes will be valid until December 31, 2017 and includes unlimited entry to the daily Winter Zoo as well as main season. A pass holder also enjoys a 20 per cent discount at selected catering outlets within the park.