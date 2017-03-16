PREVIEW: Yorkshire dates for hotly tipped bands Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch

Hotly tipped bands Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch kick off their Planet Rock Roadstars UK tour with two big Yorkshire dates.

They start at the Leeds Brudenel Social Club tonight - Thursday, March 16 - and will play Greystones in Sheffield on Thursday, March 23.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for the tour, priced £14, are on sale from the 24 hour box office 0844 478 0898 and www.thegigcartel.com..

Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch are two of the hottest unsigned independent rock bands in the UK.

Danny Core, BWR lead singer, has a unique vocal in the vein of Steve Marriott, Rod Stewart and Joe Cocker.

They amassed almost a half million views on YouTube for their official video for their single Guns. To watch - CLICK HERE.

In October 2016 they won the Best Rock Act at the inaugural 2016 Unsigned Music Awards at The Troxy in East London.

They’ve had two singles A listed on Planet Rock radio. They have just signed a major management deal in Nashville Tennessee.

BWR have supported bands including King King, Kaleo, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Whiskey Myers on various UK tours.

Their upcoming Roadstars tour with Norfolk's Bad Touch is their first co-headline tour in the UK.

For more information about their upcoming tour - CLICK HERE.

Bad Touch are a five-piece rock and roll band from Norwich who are currently creating a stir with their new album Truth Be Told.

Two of their singles from their new album are remixed by Chris Kimsey - The Rolling Stones engineer and co-producer who is best known for his work on the Stones’ albums Sticky Fingers and Some Girls.

The band have just had their new single 99% added to Planet Rock radio’s playlist. Watch the video - CLICK HERE.

Classic Rock Magazine recently published an interview with the band citing them as one of the bands to watch out for.

For more info about their upcoming Bad Touch and Broken Witt Rebels tour - CLICK HERE.