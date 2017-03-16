Pop superstar Katy Perry is heading for Hull... and she can't wait to try our Yorkshire puddings

Katy Perry joked about her "English boyfriends" as she announced she will headline Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The Chained To The Rhythm singer, who recently split from Orlando Bloom and was previously married to Russell Brand, will take to the stage in Hull at the event's Saturday night slot.

The star, 32, told Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw that she wanted to visit the city's Yorkshire pudding factory.

Asked whether she had enjoyed Sunday roasts and who had made them for her, she replied: "Of course I've been to a Sunday roast, babes.

"Many of my English boyfriends that I've had along the way (have made them).

"I've fancied them. I'm very attracted to their accents of course, so posh.

"I've had bubble and squeak too. I've had it all ... I love a fresh-baked Yorkshire pudding."

Little Mix, Kings Of Leon and Stormzy have previously been announced for Radio 1's annual event on May 27 and 28.

Perry said: "Kings Of Leon, they're pastors' kids and preachers' kids so we have something in common."

And she said of British Grime star Stormzy: "I love him!"

The Firework singer said that she had no idea what chip spice, the condiment associated with Hull, is.

"What's chip spice? Is that the name of the band? Touring with Little Mix and chip spice!" she said.

Perry and British actor Bloom had been dating for around a year before they announced they were "taking respectful, loving space at this time".

The Radio 1 Big Weekend takes place in Hull to coincide with the UK City of Culture 2017 celebrations.

Hull UK City of Culture 2017 director Martin Green said: "It's awesome that Katy Perry is headlining Saturday night at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

"A superstar addition to a sensational event, as well as to Hull 2017's fabulous music programme."

Radio 1's Big Weekend will be broadcast live on Radio 1.