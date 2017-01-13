Song cycle at Ripon Cathedral

Next week Ripon Cathedral will be playing host to Franz Schubert’s acclaimed song cycle, Die Schöne Müllerin, a journey embracing optimism, love, rejection and tragedy. The Cathedral Concert Society’s opening concert of 2017 is being performed in the magical setting of the Quire on January 16 at 7.30pm.

The work will be introduced and set in context by the musicologist and presenter Katy Hamilton – a regular on the BBC Radio 3’s record review team.

The song cycle tells the story of a beautiful maid of the mill and the unrequited love of a young journeyman. Initial optimism gives way to despair and tragedy. The work is being performed by a rising young star, the tenor Nick Pritchard, accompanied by Ian Tindale, a regular performer in Yorkshire, most recently at several recitals at the Rydale Festival.

In a recent review, he was described as “a revelation, his voice is soft and supple, and yet strong enough to cope with some seriously demanding music.” Ian Tindale won the Accompanist’s Prize as part of the 2015 Kathleen Ferrier awards.

“This is the first of Schubert’s great song cycles which we will be showcasing over the next three years”. explains Concert Society chairman, Roger Higson.

“We are very excited that Roderick Williams and Iain Burnside will be performing Die Wintereisse in February 2018. Schwanengesang will be performed during our 2018-19 season.”

Tickets are available from www.riponconcerts, Harrogate Theatres (01423 502116) www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk, from The Little Ripon Bookshop (01765 606689) or on the door.