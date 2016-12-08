Song for Christmas: Brackenfield Infants

Brackenfield School Infants are singing The Magic of Christmas.

Each year, Brackenfield Infants perform an original nativity play with music.

“The school’s creative team, Emilie Moon (director), Helen Leaf (musical director) and Maxine Thompson (choreographer), devise a festive musical which gives every child a chance to shine,” said Headteacher Patricia Sowa.

In this year’s production, Stardust, the Christmas fairy, brings Christmas to two poorly children and teaches them to keep Christmas in their hearts throughout the year.

“The title song, The Magic of Christmas, which was composed by Helen Leaf especially for the Brackenfield children, brings a message of hope and love to our unsettled world,” added the Head.

“We do hope that you and your readers will enjoy our original Christmas song.”