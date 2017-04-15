Positive approach pays dividends for Yorkshire and Peter Handscomb

AUSTRALIAN Peter Handscomb said there is still lots of hard work to do if Yorkshire are to pick up their first County Championship win of the season.

Gary Ballance’s side are in a commanding position after two days against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, finishing the day on 295-6 to boast a lead of 117 runs having skittled out the hosts for 178 in the morning session.

Ben Coad once again proved the star attraction with the ball when he took a second five-wicket haul in as many matches, while Australian Test star Handscomb impressively led the way with the bat.

His innings of 75, which included 12 fours off 110 balls, laid the foundation for Yorkshire’s chase, although the 25-year-old right-hander was disappointed not to go on and make a century.

“For the boys, the work we do on Sunday can make today a great day – at the moment, it’s a good day,” said Handscomb.

“But if we can consolidate tomorrow and try and get as big a lead as possible, we can turn it into something really special, which is a good sign for the boys.

I’m happy with the score but also disappointed in a way. I felt in, and it’s the best I’ve felt in England so far. Yorkshire’s Peter Handscomb

“There seems to be a little bit there for the bowlers if they really bend their back and hit the wicket hard. Luckily for us, we have a few of those bowlers. As many runs as we can get, I dare say we can bowl them out twice.”

On his own efforts out in the middle, Handscomb admitted he went out with a controlled, positive intent from the start after the early dimissal of opener Adam Lyth.

“I’m happy with the score but also disappointed in a way. I felt in, and it’s the best I’ve felt in England so far. To get out in the manner I did, I was a bit disappointed. Moving forwards, I need to turn those into big ones.

“I just tried to be positive, not so much aggressive. It gets my feet going. From that, if you’re looking to score, I think your defence is a lot more solid.

“It wasn’t as if I was going out there, trying to hit them over the top, it was calculated risks and shots.”