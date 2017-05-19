Lancashire v Yorkshire: How the first day unfolded at the Roses County Championship clash at Old Trafford

Lancashire and England are sweating on the fitness of Jimmy Anderson after he pulled up with a groin injury early in the Roses match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Anderson had helped the hosts make an excellent start to this Specsavers County Championship fixture with a catch at third slip and the wicket of Alex Lees as Yorkshire slipped to nine for two inside five overs.

But the 34-year-old seamer then had to leave the field clutching his right groin midway through his sixth over and he did not return as Yorkshire closed on 251 for six from 96 overs.

Share your thoughts on proceedings by emailing ed.white@jpress.co.uk or Tweet @YPSport.