Heads you win: Australian Travis Head re-signs with Yorkshire for T20 campaign

YORKSHIRE have re-signed Australian batsman Travis Head as their overseas player for the T20 Blast.

The 23-year-old played four times for the club in last year’s T20, scoring 113 runs at an average of 28.25. Head also played four games in the Royal London Cup, topping the Yorkshire averages with 277 runs at 69.25.

Travis Head is coming back to Yorkshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

It included a score of 175 on his Yorkshire one-day debut against Leicestershire at Grace Road, the second-highest one-day innings in the club’s history behind Darren Lehmann’s 191 against Notts at Scarborough in 2001.

Head also made one Championship appearance, scoring 56 runs.

His spell at Yorkshire was cut short in early August when he was called up by Australia for a one-day series in Sri Lanka.

The left-hander, who has played 22 one-day internationals and seven T20 internationals, is one of the game’s most powerful and destructive batsmen, as emphasised by his remarkable innings against Leicestershire.

He is delighted to be coming back for the T20 tournament, which gets under way on July 7.

“I am looking forward to returning to Headingley to play for the Yorkshire Vikings,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time in Yorkshire last year, and I can’t wait to meet up with the lads again.

“As an overseas player, I would like to help the team go further than last year and hopefully win the T20 Blast.”

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, commented: “When Travis came over last year, although his stay was relatively brief, he showed his capabilities in that short period.

“He has gone from strength to strength since then, so it was an easy decision to bring him back.

“Travis is now an established international cricketer, and we are really looking forward to having him on board.

“Together with Peter Handscomb, I believe that we have two outstanding overseas players.”

Andrew Gale, the Yorkshire first team coach, said: “It was a no-brainer to bring Travis back.

“If we had the opportunity to bring him back, we were always going to.

“He has gone from strength to strength since he left us last summer, getting into the Australia team and being a consistent performer for them.

“We have been looking at someone to make a big impact, and Travis did that for us last year.”

Gale added: “He is a fantastic player around the dressing room, and a fantastic one on the pitch.

“That middle-order batting position has been key for us in T20 over the last few years, getting someone who is explosive and can win you a game.

“Travis did that for us last year and, given his availability, we were always going to try and sign him again.”