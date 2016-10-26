Leeds United and Blackpool watch Harrogate Town goalkeeper Peter Crook

Football League scouts continue to monitor the progress of Harrogate Town goalkeeper Peter Crook – despite his FA Cup clanger earlier this month.

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer and Leeds United scout Neil Sullivan were two men spotted at the CNG Stadium on Tuesday night and were casting their eye over the England C international.

Crook has been a mainstay in goal for Town since taking the gloves from Phil Barnes two years ago and had a trial at Premier League newboys Burnley in the summer.

Town boss Simon Weaver confirmed that the club had been approached by Crook’s agent to allow him to have another spell on trial. But the request was refused.

Weaver said: “I remain with the stance that he is a contracted player at Harrogate Town and they should back their own naked eye like what always used to happen.

“If people want to scout they should get in the car like I do to go and watch players. If I wanted a Fylde centre forward, would I be allowed him on trial? I doubt it.

“You are risking a contracted player. The fans would be in uproar if he went down the road for a trial and breaks his leg.

“We are nine down already, we don’t want our number one down too. However if they come in with a bid, we would have to consider it.”