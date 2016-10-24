Experience heads guiding young potential at Harrogate Railway, says assistant Ormsby

Early leads have been hard to come by for Harrogate Railway of late and their coaching staff were in no mood to let it slip against Maltby Main, writes Tom Harle.

Some stern words at half-time roused Railway and helped them surge to the emphatic 5-1 win over the Miners, according to assistant manager Liam Ormsby.

Player-manager Paul Beesley gave the hosts the lead on seven minutes but Maltby came back into the contest and Ryan Carroll’s goal took the two teams into the break at 1-1.

Beesley’s side scored four in a rampant second-half display that pleased Ormsby.

“We’ve deserved that result,” Ormsby said. “We’ve bounced back from Tuesday and looked good.

“We had a good start in the first ten or 15 minutes and then allowed them to come back into the game.

“We had a word at the half-time, we had a bit of a go at them, saying that they’ve gone out there and shown how good they can be in the first ten minutes and then gone and let them back into it.

“In the second half we played some really good football, we got the ball down and played it.

“We’ve scored five goals and created four of five more good chances other than that.”

One man at the heart of this second-half revival was Fraser Hansen, an i2i academy prospect brought to Station View from Ormsby’s former club Tadcaster Albion.

Hansen scored from close-range moments into the second half and his cross for Chris Ovington’s third would not have looked out of place at any level of football, however lofty.

Ormsby felt that Hansen, alongside fellow debutants Chris Fisher and Ben Thornton, really added something to their new team.

“Fraser has got a great attitude on him but he’s also a very talented lad,” he commented.

“When he’s given the chance to play he’s very dangerous and the ball he put in for the third goal was quality.

“At this level if you have people that can provide that sort of quality then you’ll score goals.

“Chris has been playing at centre-half but he did well and the two lads in the centre of midfield were instrumental.

“They’re experienced heads and that’s what we need, a bit of experience to guide the younger lads.”

Nine weeks ago on Saturday, Ormsby suffered a sickening injury playing for against Albion for Scarborough Athletic.

The midfielder, who will need surgery on his leg, has confirmed that he expects to play no further on-field role this season.

“It’s unfortunate but I’ve come to terms with it,” Ormsby said..

“I’ve got a responsibility to this project now that is exciting.

“I’ll always try and kick the ball on the touchline but we’ve got good players out there at the moment so they don’t need me!”