Vote for your favourite Tour de Yorkshire land art

To celebrate a month since the Tour de Yorkshire reached its sensational conclusion, voting is now open to crown the best piece of land art from this year’s race.

Hundreds of amazing installations animated this year’s route and 12 have been shortlisted to go forward to the public vote.

The local land art that have been shortlisted are;

A bike made from recycled materials at Riverside Community Primary School in Tadcaster.

A giant Yorkshire Y in Lofthouse by Studfold Adventure Trail and Touring Park and Nidderdale Way Café.

A flock of sheep wearing yellow and blue jerseys which was created by the residents of Fearby.

A sheep on a Yorkshire-themed bicycle by Masham Primary School and Masham Parish Council.

The vote is open for the public to choose their favourite at www.letouryorkshire.com/landart until Tuesday 13 June.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, will present the winner with the coveted Tour de Yorkshire Land Art Trophy.

He said: “We were blown away by the sheer number, range and quality of land art which featured on this year’s race and it was extremely difficult to select just 12 pieces.

“Images of these amazing installations were beamed right around the world and they really were a joy to behold.”