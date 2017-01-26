Volunteers call by Scout group

A Scout group in the Thirsk area is appealing for adult volunteers to help with the smooth running of the unit.

The 1st Thirsk Scout group, which is open to boys and girls from 6 to 14 years old, is hoping to attract more adult volunteers to support each section.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “Our lively Beaver Scout Colony (6 to 8 year olds) meets on a Wednesday evening, our thriving Cub Pack (8 to 11 year olds) meets on a Tuesday evening and out Scout troop (11 to 14 year olds) meets on a Thursday.

“As our Scout group continues to flourish we are looking for more adult volunteers to support our sections.

“There are a number or roles that adults can take within 1st Thirsk Scouts and while no role requires a massive amount of time, they are all hugely vital.”

Contact Alys Allardyce (district commissioner) at dc.ripon@nys.org.uk for more information.