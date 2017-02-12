Visit to vet Herriot exhibition in Russia

The State Darwin Museum Moscow in Russia has set up an exhibition of James Herriot Memorabilia in honour of Alf Wight (James Herriot) whose 100th birthday celebration was held last year.

Representatives of the World of James Herriot have been invited to the new exhibition and will be travelling to Moscow later this month.

They will meet museum officials and some of Moscow’s James Herriot fans including Maria Scheglova, head of the English Club of Fans of James Herriot in Moscow.

News of the exhibition reached managing director Ian Ashton via an email from the director of the State Darwin Museum Anna Kliukina who forwarded photographs of the opening of the exhibition plus a range of other images of the exhibits that have been displayed at the State Darwin Museum.

Alf Wight visited Russia accompanying a boatload of sheep in October 1961 and included the story of the trip in one his books.

Ian Ashton, managing director of the World of James Herriot, said: “We are extremely honoured that this exhibition has been staged and delighted to have been invited to visit.

“It’s amazing how many followers we have in Russia and shows just how far and wide James Herriot’s stories have reached around the world.

“The Russian people are so enthusiastic about everything Herriot. We never expected such a fabulous exhibition but it is important that we continue to develop this relationship and make the trip to Russia.”