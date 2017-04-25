Village play park undergoes £120,000 transformation

Youngsters in Morton-on-Swale will soon be enjoying a new play park thanks to a £120,000 revamp of the existing area.

Work is currently under way at the park, where the old play equipment is being removed and replaced with a range of modern, exciting equipment – much of which is suitable for wheelchair users.

The new-look playground will include a toddler and junior area, multi-play tower, climbing wall, zip cable, windmill tower and much, much more. There is even an outdoor gym for adults!

A Family Fun Day is being organised for Sunday 21 May between noon and 4pm at the park to mark its officially opening. There will be refreshments, stalls, a face painter, bouncy castle, obstacle course and tractors as well as reptiles, owls and bunnies.

Funding for the project has been through a series of grants and bids from the Lottery’s Awards For All programme, Yorventure, Veolia Environmental Trust and Tesco’s Bags for Help scheme.

The funding has been secured by a dedicated Play Park Committee who have worked alongside the Parish Council to make the community’s dream become a reality.

The council has used some of their Section 106 funding through an agreement with Linden Homes West Yorkshire.

Developers are required by the local authority to make a contribution to the community in which they are building.

The company is currently building The Dales development, where Kirsty McGready – an active member of the play park committee – has recently bought a new home.

Kirsty said: “It is very exciting to see the new look playground taking shape and will make such a difference to the whole community.

“We are delighted to have secured the funding for this much-needed facility.”