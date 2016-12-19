Two communities start new chapter

A collection of books procured by North Yorkshire County Council has been made available at Catterick Garrison Library to tighten ties between the two communities.

The books were handed to the Garrison Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mark Steed by Leader of the Council Carl Les.

The collection seeks to improve understanding, stimulate debate and broaden intellectual development across 4th Infantry Brigade and HQ North East, improving engagement with reading across all ranks and encouraging military usage of Catterick Garrison’s public library.

Lt Col Steed said: “I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the County Council and the work conducted by the Catterick, Richmond and Colburn Community Libraries Management Group for supporting this endeavour.

“It will strengthen the close links between the military and civilian communities within Catterick Garrison and the surrounding areas.”

Also attending the launch of the new scheme were Coun. Val Arnold, Chair of the Council, Chrys Mellor, General Manager Libraries, Julie Blaisdale, Assistant Director Library and Community Services, Major Rachael Lamont, Officer Commanding 3 Army Education Centre Group and other members of the service community from Catterick Garrison.