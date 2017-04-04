Man, 23, dies after car crash near entrance to army barracks in York

A MAN has died after the car he was passenger in was involved in a crash near army barracks in York.

The 23-year-old man was front seat passenger in a blue Peugeot 206 convertible which was in collision with a stationary Mitsubishi Outlander near the entrance to the army barracks on Towthorpe Moor Lane in Strensall, York, at 9.20am yesterday. (Mon April 3)

The man died from his injuries in Leeds General Infirmary yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to York District Hospital and the driver of the Mitsubishi to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The Peugeot had been travelling towards Strensall from the direction of the A64 and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles before the crash, to contact them. The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualties and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at around 4pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email Kirsten.Aldridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170056093.