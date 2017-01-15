Trader retires after 40 years at market

A long-standing Thirsk market trader has retired after 40 years of selling goods.

Ravinder Singh started trading as R M Fashions in 1976 with his brother Mohinder selling ladies fashions.

Ravinder traded at Thirsk Markets and Mohinder at Northallerton Markets.

Shoppers will still see R M Fashions at Thirsk as Mohinder will be operating at the Monday market in addition to his stalls at Northallerton.

Andy Gunn-Newlove, Thirsk market superintendent, said: “Since I joined the market team in 2007 Mr Singh has always been an inspiration to me.

“His punctuality and eye for detail has always amazed me. I could set my watch by his arrival time.

“Mr Singh has added his own personal touch and vibrancy to our market for 40 years, and I and the rest of the market team along with fellow market traders wish him a long and happy retirement.”

There is still room for more traders at Thirsk Markets on Mondays and Saturdays.

Anyone interested in applying for a stall should contact the technical officer by emailing markets@hambleton.gov.uk or by calling 01609 767162.