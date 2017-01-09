Toys aid for needy kids at Christmas

For the third year running Knaresborough Rotary Club organised a collection of new toys to go to families where children were unlikely to receive presents for Christmas.

The Salvation Army and Social Services acted as a confidential go-between to ensure donated presents reached needy families in the area.

Toys were collected at Gracious Street Methodist Church and at five Twinkles Nursery Schools in Knaresborough, Boston Spa, Wetherby, Leeds Centre and Leeds White Rose.

Kirstie Stericker at Twinkles said: ”We are very happy once again to help with the Rotary initiative.”

Organising Rotarian Mike Dixon added: “The response was wonderful and we are most grateful to all who donated in the true spirit of Christmas.”

For more information about Knaresborough Rotary club contact briansouter@hotmail.com.