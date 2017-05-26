Top ten things to do this bank holiday weekend

To get your bank holiday weekend off to a great start, here is a list of the top ten events on offer around Harrogate throughout next week.

1. Harrogate Car Enthusiasts show - The event, which will take place on Sunday (May 28) from 11am to 3pm, encourages all car enthusiasts to head to the free event in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The show will feature classic cars, military vehicles, bikes and more at Harrogate railway football club on Station View.

2. Old Magnesia Well Open Day - The open day at the Old Magnesia Well Pump Room in The Valley Gardens in Harrogate will take place on Sunday (May 28) and Monday (May 29) between 10am and 3.30pm. The event is free and gives visitors the chance to learn about the history and spa heritage of the Valley Gardens.

3. Burnt Yates Kite Festival - There will be kites of all shapes and sizes as well as stalls, kite making and more on Saturday and Sunday (May 27 and 28) at the Burnt Yates Kite Festival and Fun Day. It will be held in a field off the B6165 Ripley to Pateley Bridge Road in Burnt Yates from 10.30am to 4pm. There will be safe parking and it is £10 for adults and free for children.

4. Harewood House food festival - Over 100 different traders selling everything from cakes to cheese will be at The Great British FoodFestival at Harewood House this weekend (May 27 to 29). There will also be a chef demo stage, man vs food competitions and live music.

5. Nidderdale Society Walk - The next Nidderdale Society walk will take place on Tuesday (May 30) and will be The Winksley Circular. The group will meet at Winksley Church, 10.30am.

6. Dacre Banks Beer Festival - On Sunday (May 28) Dacre Banks Cricket Club in Nidderdale will be hosting their third annual Beer Festival. The fundraising event will centre around a fun 6 a-side cricket competition which will start at noon but the bar will open at 11am and will feature a selection of quality beers. There will also be a barbeque, music, a tombola and auction.

7. Ripon Museums - The Workhouse Museum, Prison and Police Museum and Courthouse Museum are holding Victorian themed events throughout half term, from tomorrow (May 26) to Friday June 2. Activties include how to pick pocket and tasting food from the past. For details visit www.riponmuseums.co.uk

8. Lightwater Valley - Comic-book heroes will entertain visitors to Lightwater Valley in Ripon this half term with activities including face painting and a fancy dress parade. The live superhero shows will take place at 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm on the Events Field during the weekend of June 3 and 4.

9. Bishop Monkton Family Fun Day

The Hog Roast and Family Fun Day will take place onMonday (May 29) noon-4pm at Bishop Monkton Village Centre. The event will have a 1920s theme and include games, pig racing, best 1920s hat competition, duck races, cake stall, tombola and lots more.

10 Barwick-in-Elmet Maypole Festival

The festival will start with the raising of the 96-foot high Maypole at 10am. There will be a procession ending with the crowning of the Queen at 2pm as well as maypole dancing, a street market, fun fair and more. Parking is available on Jack Heaps’ Field.