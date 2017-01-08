Three Wensleydale School footballers hit the target to be selected for region

Schoolboy football players proved to be on the ball when they caught the eye of coaches at area trials.

The trio of Wensleydale School and Sixth Form students were invited to play at the U13 Hambleton and Richmondshire trials.

Striker Adam Morland, 12, of Leyburn, winger Michael Dent, 13, of Jervaulx, and right back Henry Wilshire, 12, of Leyburn, impressed coaches with their passion for the game and footballing skills.

Manchester United fan Michael, who scored a goal in the trials, said: “We do love the game and playing at this higher level brought the best out in us. We would all love to play as long as we can and for Premiership sides and England if possible.”

Head teacher of The Wensleydale School and Sixth Form Julia Polley said: “Being selected for area squads and higher is so important for the whole school as it raise aspirations across the board.

“The boys love their football and this dedication to their sport certainly shines through when they play.”