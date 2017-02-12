Teacher tapped up by Diversity crew

A dance teacher from Bedale has tapped his way to fame.

Alan Beattie, 81, appeared on ITV programme ‘Diversity Presents – Steal The Show’.

Alan Beattie dances with Diversity on the ITV programme.

Alan who teaches tap dancing at Bedale Leisure Centre every Wednesday had a surprise visitor to one of his classes last November when Diversity’s Ashley Banjo turned up.

As part of the show three unsuspecting amateur dancers were surprised by Ashley and offered the chance to perform with Diversity on the show and show case their skills with the winner dancing away with a fantastic holiday to Las Vegas. Alan, whose wife nominated him for the show, beat a dancing postman and a mum who is always first on the dance floor at family functions to claim the coveted first prize.

The show saw Diversity unveil some unique collaborations and brand new routines, with special guests The Vamps and the cast of the West End’s musical Motown as well as performances by three amateur dancers.

Bedale Leisure Centre manager Fiona Wilson said: “Alan has an amazing talent and is able to pass on his knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for Tap Dancing to many others through his classes he undertakes at leisure centre in partnership with Age UK.

“Everyone is extremely proud of Alan. He is such a worthy winner and deserves to be recognised nationally for his talent and commitment.”

And as a result of the show and publicity Alan has been invited to do a solo routine at the ‘XL Move It’ event in London on Sunday 12 March.