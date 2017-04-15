Take the Easter trail to win a town ticket

Shoppers and visitors to Richmond are invited to follow the clues on the Easter Window Trail after town businesses dressed their premises.

People who take on the trail will check out 12 decorated windows before finding the thirteenth.

All completed entries will go into a prize draw and the winner will scoop a Welcome to Richmond Town Ticket for a family of two adults and up to three children, worth £35.

The town ticket gets visitors into all the town’s attractions and knocks 10% off your total bill when eating at The Black Lion Hotel, Cross View Tea Rooms, Jefferson, Rustique and Sip.

All completed trail forms should be handed in to one of the participating businesses by Saturday 22 April.

Marcia McLuckie, chairwoman of the Richmond and Lower Swaledale Business Association which organised the window competition, said: “Judging was very difficult as all the entrants had put a lot of effort into decorating their windows for Easter. They are all very attractive and interesting to look at.

“It was by no means an easy choice, but it was great fun!”

The winners of the Richmond window dressing competition were: Retail Category – King Street Kitchen and Gifts; Non-Retail Category – Hunton and Garget Solicitors; Best Community Involvement – Irvings Property.