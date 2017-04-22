Synchro swimming class making waves

A new way to keep fit and have fun in the water is taking place at Stokesley Leisure Centre.

Synchronised swimming is a sport that mixes swimming and dancing and includes both water and land-based dance elements.

Following on from a very successful taster session, weekly activities are continuing to prove popular with more than 15 people attending each week.

Leanne Dunning, marketing manager, leisure, at Hambleton District Council, said: “Ten members of staff who work at Hambleton’s four centres recently attended a special synchro training session.

“The session was delivered by the Amateur Swimming Association and it is our intention to implement synchro swimming into our Learn 2 Swim Scheme in the future.”

The weekly sessions take place at Stokesley Leisure Centre every Saturday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm for anyone who can swim 25 metres or more.

Booking for the popular session is essential and costs £2 per person.

For more information about the weekly sessions or book your place contact Stokesley Leisure centre on 01642 711140.