Students stage powerful show

Young actors ended their school days in dramatic fashion, treading the boards of an ancient theatre to offer a powerful rendition of their views of refugees.

Richmond School and Sixth Form College students presented Seeking Refuge, a Year 13 graduating show to remember, at the Georgian Theatre Royal.

Set against the backdrop of war and global conflict, the original piece explored the differences between the refugee crises of World War II and the current Syrian and Iraqi conflicts.

Two hard-hitting performances by Rhiannon Tuite, Angharad Warren and Fran Summers told of the struggle of the people of Raqqa, who have been Tweeting to the world unsure whether they will survive the battle around them.

Angharad said: “It is fascinating to look at the refugee issue caused by the Second World War and how the current crisis is being handled today – why have attitudes changed?”