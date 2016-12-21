Students serve tea to community group

Pupils at a North Yorkshire school have been busy with a host of Christmas activities, including organising an afternoon tea and entertainment for a local community group.

Students at Queen Mary’s School near Topcliffe recently welcomed 35 guests from the Thirsk Community Care group who enjoyed a Christmas afternoon tea and entertainment with pupils playing key roles in preparing for the event.

Year 11 pupil Alice Barfield, from Helperby, also designed a Christmas card, which Thirsk Community Care is now selling to raise much needed funds.

Maria Smerdon, director of studies, said: “It was a wonderful opportunity for the girls to demonstrate one of the most important messages of Christmas which is giving to others.

“It is part of our year-round work raising money and helping a range of different charities both close to home and further afield.

“Being a local organisation, the visit by Thirsk Community Care was particularly important to us.”

Also on the festive calendar was a two kilometre Santa Run for pupils and staff in festive jumpers and Santa hats to raise funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The youngest pupils from the Early Years Department planned to bring in gifts which will be given to the Salvation Army in Ripon for distribution, and there has been a shoebox collection for the annual Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse initiative.

Queen Mary’s School is an independent day and boarding school for girls to age 16, and boys to age seven and is based at Baldersby Park.