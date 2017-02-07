Student’s exhibition will draw visitors in

A popular Richmond museum has marked the start of the 2017 season with an exhibition by a talented textiles student from Catterick Garrison.

The Green Howards Museum was closed in January, but re-opened last week featuring work by Rachel Fraser who is studying at Cleveland College of Art and Design in Hartlepool.

‘Tommy Bodkins – military materials then and now’ is the first external exhibition ever secured by a first year student from the college.

The Tommy Bodkins of the exhibition title was inspired by combining the slang name for a British soldier, with a blunt needle used to draw cord through a hem. The exhibition runs until Friday 31 March

Museum Director Lynda Powell said: “We first met Rachel when she started her project; she wanted to look at the collection and our archives to help inspire her.

“As her work developed and she came back to see us, we realised that between us we had the makings of an exhibition which could feature rarely seen textiles and fabric objects from the museum collection, as well as original work created by Rachel herself.”

Rachel said: ““I’m so excited to have my exhibition as the first one of the year.

“The pieces in my collection are all related in some way to the museum and the army, where I’ve used jackets, weapons, badges, and the warning signs seen on the perimeter walls of the barracks themselves.

“My work is either screen printed, digitally made, embroidered or a combination of the three.

“I wanted to look at traditional sewing and print techniques as well as using a sewing machines and software such as Photoshop and Illustrator.”

The museum has changed its pricing policy for the 2017 season, with admission now securing unlimited repeat entry for 12 months.