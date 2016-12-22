Stage is set for 2016 Boxing Day pilgrimage from Ripon Cathedral to Fountains Abbey

Crowds are expected to join the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, for the annual Boxing Day pilgrimage from Ripon Cathedral to Fountains Abbey.

A statement from the Cathedral read: “We will be praying for fine weather this year as we set out on the annual pilgrimage to Fountains Abbey.

“The pilgrimage will be preceded by a Eucharist and, once at Fountains, a band will accompany carols in the beautiful undercroft of the Abbey.”

The pilgrimage begins outside the Cathedral at 9.30am with a celebration of Eucharist and will end with a service of carols and prayers in the abbey Cellarium.

Dogs on leads are welcome.

The National Trust traces the event back to 1132 when, it says, thirteen monks walked from Ripon to a completely deserted valley by the River Skell.

There they started their own community from nothing.

Email: fountainsabbey@nationaltrust.org.uk call 01765 608888 or visit http://riponcathedral.info for more information.