Springtime Live 2017: All you need to know

Springtime Live is set to sweep into the Great Yorkshire Showground on Bank Holiday Monday with farming fun for all the family.

New for this year will be TV’s Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton while Mr Bloom from CBeebies will be back again - this time with his band.

Farm animals will be on hand, as well as a story telling, workshops, a cosmodome and a new Springtime Live trail, taking visitors on a journey around the Show who can win their very own Show Rosette.

Also new for this year will be Story Time in the Seminar Room, and there will be bookable times throughout the day for a 20 minute story time session.

All activities are free once inside.

Due to the popularity of this event, tickets are limited and must be booked in advance.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Springtime Live is a real family event with lots of hands on activities for the little ones and plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

“We started Springtime Live in 2014 to educate youngsters about farming and rural life in a fun way and it’s grown and grown as an event.

“We would advise you to book your tickets now to ensure entry and everything is free at the event once you’re here.

“We look forward to seeing you!”

Other new activities include stonework demonstrations, mini beast craft and stick man building, as well as textile arts.

There will also be farm animals including cows, sheep, goats, alpacas and pigs.

Of course it wouldn’t be Springtime Live without the old favourites; chocolate making with York Chocolate Story, bread, sausage and rope making, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, soft play areas and outdoor activities.

Tickets and more information can be found online at www.springtimelive.co.uk

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Bank Holiday Monday, 1st May, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Springtime Live is organised by charity Yorkshire Agricultural Society which also hosts Great Yorkshire Show and Countryside

Live.

The charity also runs onsite café Fodder, Yorkshire Event Centre, Pavilions of Harrogate, Harrogate Caravan Park. Events at the Great Yorkshire Showground contribute £47 million a year to the local economy.