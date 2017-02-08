Sports court to go ahead after £27,000 grant

Sports enthusiasts in Markington are set to benefit from a new Multi-Use court thanks to a £27,000 grant from WREN.

Work will start at the end of the month on the MUGA to the rear of the village’s War Memorial Institute just off the High Street.

Matt Sharpe, retiring Co-Chairman of Markington War Memorial Institute believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of the people living in the area.

“This project will provide a real boost to the people of Markington,” said Matt.

“It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we are really looking forward to our multi-use games area taking shape over the next few months.”

The MUGA can be used for a variety of sports including tennis, football, hockey, netball or basketball.

WREN is a not for profit business that awards grants for community and heritage projects, from funds through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Beaumont, WREN’s grant manager for Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Markington MUGA project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for a wide range of people in Markington and the surrounding villages.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Matt added that he hopes the facility, which will also be available to Markington Pre-School and Primary children for PE lessons and after school sport, will be ready to use by May.

To hire the MUGA contact the Memorial Institute.