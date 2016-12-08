Song for Christmas: Police safety message top of the cops!

Watch your back Justin Bieber - North Yorkshire Police is gunning for the Christmas number one slot!

The force has released a music video called Help us help you, which pays homage to the festive favourite We wish you a Merry Christmas.

The lyrics, sung by an eclectic mix of police officers, Force Control Room team members, police staff and even a police dog, PD Buzz, have been adapted to highlight key safety and security messages:

* enjoy yourself this Christmas but drink responsibly

* keep your presents out of sight and secure

* don’t drink and drive

* if you need help, call North Yorkshire Police on 999 in an emergency or 101 for non-emergencies

The famous repeated chorus line from We wish you a Merry Christmas has been changed to: We’ll help you be safe this Christmas...but help us help you.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick, who makes a cameo appearance in the music video, said: “The Christmas song and video is a fun way for North Yorkshire Police to get across some serious messages about keeping you, your loved ones and your property safe and secure over the festive period.

“Our teams of police officers, PCSOs, Special Constables, police staff and volunteers will be working throughout Christmas to provide assistance and support to those who need it, no matter what time of day, every day.

“If you need us, please do not hesitate to call the Force Control Room on 101 for non-emergency incidents or issues, or dial 999 if you require an emergency response.”

DCC Madgwick added: “As the song says, we are also urging you, the good people of North Yorkshire, to ‘help us help you’.

“You can do this by drinking responsibly, by keeping Christmas presents out of sight and secure in your home, and whatever you do, please don’t drink and drive and put yourself and others in grave danger.

“By following this advice and continuing to work closely with North Yorkshire Police, we hope you and yours will have a very enjoyable and safe Christmas.”

The Help us help you music video has been placed on the North Yorkshire Police website www.northyorkshire.police.uk/christmas and can also be viewed on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SZdLhApffA