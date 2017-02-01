Sign up for garden waste collections

Householders are being urged to sign up to Hambleton District Council’s garden waste collection service.

From Saturday 1 April, only homes that pay for the collections will have their green wheeled bins emptied every fortnight.

The authority is introducing an annual charge of £35 per bin to help meet its £1million savings target.

To be eligible for the service residents must subscribe to it and once completed they will receive a licence to place on their bin.

They can have up to three bins per household – but each one costs the annual £35 fee. And for people with small gardens there is the opportunity to share bins.

Subscriptions open today (Wednesday 1 February) on the council’s website.

Cabinet spokesman, Councillor Stephen Watson said: “Collecting garden waste is a discretionary service – the council has the choice over whether it removes it from households or not.

“By introducing a charge for it we will be more able to maintain the delivery of this and other services.

“Householders have the choice of opting in or out of the service – they may prefer to compost their garden waste or dispose of it themselves at the household waste and recycling centres.

“We believe that £35 is a reasonable and affordable price to pay for this service, and urge people to sign up.”

To sign up visit hambleton.gov.uk, call 01609 779977, or call in at one of the offices (in Northallerton, Stokesley and Easingwold).