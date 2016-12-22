Shop window contest is clear winner

Welcome to Wetherby and Wetherby Business Association have been helping to make the town centre a festive place to shop through their annual Christmas Window Dressing Competition.

A record 19 entries were judged by local pupils, the Mayor Coun Norma Harrington, Chris Bishop of Churches Together, Denise Podlewska of Wetherby Business Association and Steven Wilkinson, Head of Art at Wetherby High School.

“The aim of the competition is to complement our wonderful Christmas lights by having some stunning window displays, all of which encourages our local residents and visitors alike to spend time and, hopefully, money in the town over the festive season,” said a spokesman.

“The standard was extremely high and in many cases there was only one mark separating the entries when the final votes were counted.

The overall winner of the Wetherby Business Association trophy was C’est Chocolat from Church Street who also scooped the Senior Judges’ award.

The Junior Judges’ award went to Peter Jones on the Market Place.

Angela Davidson owner of C’est Chocolat said: “I would like to thank the C’est Chocolat team for their dedication and commitment to the shop.

“We were thrilled and delighted with our success in this year’s Wetherby Christmas window competition.

“As in previous years we always do our best, throughout all of the seasons, to design an eye catching window display to appeal to everyone young and not so young.

“We get great pleasure from the positive comments from our customers and passers-by; an enticing window definitely brings the customers in.”

Awards were presented at a special ceremony held in the Town Hall recently.

Coun said: “It has been a delight to be able to visit all stunning entries and see the best that Wetherby shops have to offer at this festive time of year.”

Nish Kanabar, Interim Chairman of the Wetherby Business Association, presented the winner’s trophy.

Other prizes were donated by Morrisons and were presented by Paul Cole, their newly appointed Customer Experience Manager. Winners were - Junior Judges winner Peter Jones and runners-up Nicolla Florist and C’est Chocolat; Senior Judges, C’est Chocolat and runner-up Nicolla Florist; WBA C’est Chocolat and runner-up Peter Jones.