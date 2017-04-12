Schools split to end federation success

A partnership which helped raise standards at a North Yorkshire school has come to a successful conclusion.

Northallerton College invited Risedale Sports and Community College, Catterick, to join its ranks in 2009.

Since then the Northallerton and Catterick Federation has seen Risedale emerge from special measures to be ranked ‘good’ by Ofsted last year thanks to the sharing of expertise, ethos and learning culture.

Northallerton School and Sixth Form College, as it is now known, and Risedale Sports and Community College have gone their separate ways to pursue different goals.

Plans for a reconfiguration have already been drawn up.

From September the bulk of students will move to the ‘college site’ in Grammar School Lane, leaving the former Allertonshire School as a Year 7 centre to aid the transition from primary to secondary education.

Northallerton School and Sixth Form College head teacher Chris Byrne said: “This is part of the natural evolution of both schools.

“We were delighted to support Risedale in its hour of need but now it is rated good the governors and leadership teams agree the partnership has run it course, though the links we have forged over the years will remain useful.”