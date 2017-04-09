Rivals hit for six by school champions

A group of young cricketers had the opposition stumped after taking a key wicket with the opening ball on the trail to becoming champions.

Richmond School Year 8s were crowned Yorkshire champions after dominating play at Headingley, the spiritual home of cricket in the region of the white rose.

The indoor cricket competition pitted Richmond School against seven other regional winners from across Yorkshire, with the schools arranged in two groups of four.

Already reigning North Yorkshire champions, the Richmond School squad conquered all-comers to play against South Yorkshire champions King Ecgberts School, Dore, Sheffield, in the final.

Winning the toss did little to prepare the South Yorkshire side for the tactics of Richmond bowling with Angus Potter taking a brilliant reaction catch above his head at close range from the very first ball.

The bowling of Jonny Baines and Ben Dale along with spirited fielding reduced King Ecgberts to 30-6 with Ben also taking the catch of the tournament, kicking the ball into the air and then catching the rebound off the net.

King Ecgberts School finished on 64 a score quickly chased down by the two opening batsmen of Ben Dale and Tom Ward, Richmond winning the game with four overs remaining.

Coach Jonathan Kellett said: “The boys were deserved winners. They made three figures scores in several matches and bowled and fielded with equal aplomb to ensure their opponents were unable to match their totals.”