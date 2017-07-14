Ripon pub takes second

A Ripon hostelry has pulled second place in Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2017 competition.

Over 18,500 people voted, The Royal Oak in Ripon coming second to Ampleforth’s White Swan and ahead of The Carpenter’s Arms in Felixkirk.

The competition, run by Welcome to Yorkshire with the Yorkshire Post and sponsored by Theakstons, saw 700 pubs nominated.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Yorkshire pubs are world famous for their warm welcome and perfect pints and none more so than this year’s fantastic winner The White Swan, in this such a stunning part of Yorkshire.

“Competition was tougher than ever this year with a record breaking number of votes, proving just how proud everyone in Yorkshire is of all our brilliant ale houses.”

The award was presented by celebrity chef Brian Turner at the Great Yorkshire Show last week.