RHS Harlow Carr reaping the rewards with 400,000 visitors heading to gardens

Harrogate’s RHS Garden Harlow Carr has reported record visitor numbers for the sixth year running – exceeding the 400,000 mark for the first time.

Laurie Hickling, from Wetherby, was the 400,000th visitor through the doors of the most northerly Royal Horticultural Society garden.

To mark the occasion, the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Councillor Nick and Linda Brown, presented a “little patch of Harlow Carr” in the form of a winter planter to Mr and Mrs Hickling on Tuesday.

Mr Hickling said: “We just love Harlow Carr. It’s one of those places where you can switch off and relax.”

Liz Thwaite, head of site at Harlow Carr, said: “When the RHS took over the running of the garden in 2001 we had 70,000 visitors a year. Within 10 years we more than quadrupled that figure when we reached the 300,000 milestone.

“Topping the 400,000 mark for the first time this year is a huge achievement.”

The garden regularly puts on seasonal events, fairs and workshops and in 2016 Harlow Carr’s first flower show attracted almost 12,000 visitors.

The team hopes to build on that success with a host of new events planned for 2017 including a Grow and Show Weekend on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 and a Winter Garden Weekend taking place on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12.