Racecourse celebrates top 11 place

Ripon Racecourse management are celebrating after retaining their place among the top 11 racecourses in the country as part of the Visit England Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme.

The national tourism boards provide a rating on the racecourse as a quality day out, taking into account efficiency and friendliness of customer service, cleanliness of facilities as well as speed, quality and efficiency of the racecourse operation.

Managing Director at Ripon Racecourse, James Hutchinson, said: “We are thrilled to have retained both our status within the top 11 and the excellence accolade for our Club Dining.

“For our restaurant to have been to be singled out and voted the best in the country by the likes of Visit England is incredible.”

For the RCA Excellence Accolades, there are six categories covering all aspects of the racecourse experience, with Ripon’s ‘Club Dining Room Restaurant’ being the only racecourse to secure an Accolade for a Quality Café/Restaurant.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “I’d like to congratulate those at Ripon for their hard work in making Yorkshire one of the best places in the country to watch top class horse racing.”

Wetherby, York and Doncaster were also in the top 11.