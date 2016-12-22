Christmas 2016 waste collection changes for the Harrogate district

Check your altered bin collection dates here.

Harrogate Borough Council has made changes to its waste and recycling service over Christmas.

The revised day of collection is listed after the usual day.

Normal collections start again on Monday, January 16. Visit the council website for more details.

Dec 26 now Dec 28; Dec 27 now Dec 29; Dec 28 now Dec 30; Dec 29 now Dec 31; Dec 30 now Jan 3; Jan 2 now Jan 4; Jan 3 now Jan 5; Jan 4 now Jan 6; Jan 5 now Jan 7; Jan 6 now Jan 9; Jan 9 now Jan 10; Jan 10 now Jan 11; Jan 11 now Jan 12; Jan 12 now Jan 13 and Jan 13 now Jan 14.

Leeds City Council has announced that bins will be collected one or two days later than normal.

Normal services will resume on January 9.

Enter your postcode to check your bin day at www.leeds.gov.uk

