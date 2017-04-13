Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending April 7

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending April 7:

Boroughbridge

39 St James Meadow, Boroughbridge, crown lifting (to 3m) to an oak tree G4 of Tree Preservation Order 21/1990 for Mrs K Brown.

19 Arrows Terrace, Boroughbridge, erection of two storey extension for Mr And Mrs Barry and Brenda Whalley.

10 St James Meadow, Boroughbridge, deadwooding and crown lift (to 3m) with removal of ivy and elderberry from sycamore under Tree Preservation Order 21/1990 for Mr Whitehouse.

Sunnyside Cottage, Ellenthorpe Lane, Ellenthorpe, erection of two-storey extension, single-storey extension, two-storey double garage and porch; Formation of fenestration, chimney and access for Mr Paul Middlemiss.

Broomfield Farm, Thornton Bridge, formation of new vehicular access and closure of existing access for Oakdale Farms Ltd.

West Sleeper Farm, Sleeper Lane, Little Ouseburn, erection of agricultural building for the purposes of housing livestock and general purpose use for Mr Peter Bielby.

Abeokuta, Branton Lane, Great Ouseburn, erection of dwelling, detached garage and formation of new vehicular access (site area 0.23ha) (revised scheme) for Mr I Shaw.

Vine House, High Street, Whixley, felling of one Scots pine (T1) within Tree Preservation Order 62/2007 for Mr T Munns.

Knaresborough

Little Acres, Bedlam Lane, Staveley, notification for prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings for Mr J Nixon.

8 Pinfold Green, Staveley, erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height the eaves of 3.1 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.6 metres, for Mr and Mrs N Jones.

Low Garth, Marton Cum Grafton, demolition of outbuildings, erection of double garage and replacement boundary wall for Mr J Lewis.

Hanson Aggregates, Allerton Park Quarry, Marton Cum Grafton, approval of details reserved by condition numbers 20, 38 and 41 of previous planning permission for North Yorkshire County Council.

14 Low Field Lane, Staveley, erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend six metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.5 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.8 metres for Mr and Mrs A Jobling.

Ford House, Stang Lane Farnham, Crown reduction of Holly within Farnham Conservation Area for Dr R Hall.

Memorial Garden, Gracious Street, Knaresborough, erection of Jubilee Fountain for Knaresborough Civic Society.

47 High Street, Knaresborough, display of non-illuminated fascia sign for Cosmic Love Holistics.

High Bridge House, Harrogate Road, Knaresborough, lateral reduction (by 2m) of selective branches to give a 2m clearance between the branch tips and the building of one Beech tree within the Knaresborough Conservation Area for Miss Emily Wilde.

Appledorn, Lands Lane, Knaresborough, certificate of lawfulness for erection of single storey extensions for Mr Robert Clarke.

The Rectory, High Bond End, Knaresborough, erection of first floor extension and installation of dormer windows for the Diocese Of Leeds.

Harrogate

18 Rydal Road, Harrogate, demolition of garage and erection of single storey extension for Mr L Medori.

Land to the rear of 77 & 79 Swarcliffe Road, Harrogate, erection of dwelling with associated car parking, hardstanding and landscaping for KW Properties.

Harlow Tennis Club, Plantation Road, Harrogate, erection of fence (3m) around existing tennis courts for John Shakleton.

8 Kent Road, Harrogate, erection of first floor extension for Mr J Roberts.

Rydal, 11A Kent Road, Harrogate, pollarding (by 3m) to one yew tree within Harrogate Conservation Area for Mr Brown.

West Hill, 69 Kent Road, Harrogate, approval of details required under condition three (gates and window details) of permission 13/03264/FUL - Erection of three single storey extensions, a double garage, first floor balcony and a second floor extension, conversion of a garage and integral store to form additional living accommodation, installation of five doors and four windows and alterations to existing doors and windows for Mr L Pringle.

48 Wetherby Road, Harrogate, erection of single storey detached garage and garden store for Mr Willey.

76 Ripon Road, Killinghall, erection of single and two storey extensions, alterations to fenestration and demolition of garage for Mr and Mrs Thornber.

Second floor offices, 11-13 Beulah Street, Harrogate, notification of prior approval for change of use from offices (class B1) to four houses (class C3) for Ms J Hill.

Site of Little Wonder Hotel, Ripon Road, Harrogate, erection of five flats with associated access and car parking (site area 0.05ha) for Loroc Architects.

1 Staveley House, Firs Park, Firs Drive, Harrogate, Crown thinning (by 10 per cent) and crown lifting (to 3 metres) of a lime tree within area A1 of Tree Preservation Order 23/1990 for Mr Porter.

Kiln Hill Farm, Blazefield Bank, Blazefield, erection of agricultural building for Mr W Hayes.

Ingmanthorpe House Farm, Loshpot Lane, to Ingmanthorpe Grange Farm, Wetherby, demolition of redundant steel framed barn and tack room and erection of gym and tennis court. Conversion and alterations to existing redundant outbuilding to form guest accommodation for Mr And Mrs J Rickaby.

1 Spring Bank Main Street Follifoot, felling of a cypress within Follifoot Conservation Area. for Mrs Rastrick.

All Saints Church, Main Street, Kirk Deighton, Felling of a blue spruce tree within Kirk Deighton Conservation Area for All Saints Church.

1 Brinklow Way, Harrogate, erection of single storey extension for Mr K Lewis.

Flat 1, 24 South Drive Harrogate, crown thinning (by 15 per cent) and lateral reduction (by 2m) of a sycamore tree within Tree Preservation Order 52/2001 for Mrs B Jansson.

Flat 1, 102 West End Avenue, Harrogate, excavation and formation of light well with fenestration for Mr D Dennison.

Felling of cherry within Harrogate Conservation Area for Mr J King (CBE).

Oakfield, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate, crown reduction (by two metres) of one beech and removal of the lowest branch over Slingsby Walk and lateral reduction (of the branch above the removed branch by 2m ) of one beech within G6 of Tree Preservation Order 02/1995 for Mr Bagley.

23 Vernon Road, Harrogate, felling of silver birch, apple and whitebeam in Harrogate Conservation Area for Miss S LynchFlat 3, 20 South Drive Harrogate, pollard of two lime trees to original cuts and felling of lime tree within Harrogate Conservation Area for Mrs Butterfield.

Ripon

Wayside Ripon Road, South Stainley, Conversion of workshop to form granny flat, erection of link to conservatory and single storey extension for Mrs J Addle.

Greenas Farm, Azerley, Ripon, erection of storage shed and steel frame storage building for JL And J Spensley And Sons.

Naegill Cottage, Cross Hill to Wapping, Grewelthorpe, demolition of existing extension, erection of single storey extension and formation of new vehicular access for Mr A Wallis.