PICTURES: Flood-damaged Tadcaster Bridge still not open

It has been closed for more than a year after becoming one of the highest-profile victims of the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

And as these pictures taken by The Yorkshire Post show, Tadcaster Bridge is still not yet ready to open after recent freezing temperatures delayed repair work.

Ongoing construction work to Tadcaster Bridge, which was severely damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day Floods, and was due to reopen today (Tuesday 31st January).

North Yorkshire Council Council said last week that the opening date had been pushed back to today “provided that temperatures rise as forecast over the weekend”.

But it said in a later statement on Friday: “Following further assessments and discussions between the contractor and the county council...due to very difficult working conditions over a number of days in freezing temperatures, it seems likely that the opening of Tadcaster Bridge will be pushed to the back of next week.

“In an effort to keep work progressing during these freezing temperatures the contractors erected heated tents over the masonry parapet wall on the upstream side of the bridge.

“But even the tents were unable to maintain temperatures at a level that would permit masonry work to continue.

“As a result, this has significantly hampered the operation, losing a number of days of masonry work in the past week.”

A spokesman said a review was due to take place yesterday, but that masonry work still to be completed on the upstream parapet wall meant it would not be possible to open it to traffic until the back end of this week.

Tadcaster Bridge was closed after its partial collapse due to the force of flood water from heavy rains last Christmas.

The county council started its reconstruction work two-and-half weeks after the bridge’s collapse and says it has “pulled out all the stops to complete the project”.

The 18th century Grade Two listed bridge has been reconstructed and widened with £3m from the Government and £1.4m from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.