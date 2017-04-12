Nuns on the run in Tadcaster

A photo shoot for Tadcaster Theatre Company’s next production really stopped the traffic and caused hilarity in the town.

Those who witnessed nuns on the run in the Tadcaster recently caught a glimpse of things to come, as the Company prepares to perform the hilarious musical comedy Nunsense.

Written by Dan Goggin and presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, the production will take to the stage of the Riley-Smith Hall from the May 10-13.

Featuring 13 nuns, TTC is hoping that this production will be a sell-out for the stalwart company which has been treading the boards in Tadcaster for nearly 70 years.

“The plot is guaranteed to have you laughing in the aisles and if you fancy a fun night out then Nunsense is definitely for you,” said Chairman Catherine Marshall.

The Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God (Richard Goodall), has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The Sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of ‘Grease’. Enter Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer (Beverley Goring); Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices (Alison Davies); a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne (Louise McDonald); Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina (Diane Eyers); and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head (Claire Meadley).

Nunsense has become an international phenomenon. With more than 5,000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages and is now set to wow the audiences in Tadcaster.

Tickets, at £10, are available on 07502 506438 (cheque or cash), in person between 10-12 at Gallery 42 on 15/22/29 April and 6 May (cheque or cash) and on line at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/177304 (booking fee).