North Yorkshire village coldest place in England so far this winter

Topcliffe has been awarded the dubious honour of coldest place in England so far this winter.

The temperature was recorded at -7.2C on Tuesday night (December 27).

The Met Office Tweeted: "Coldest of the winter so far in England last night, -7.2C at Topcliffe N Yorkshire."

Although temperatures are not expected to dip as low again this week, a yellow weather warning

Outlook

Freezing fog patches will become more widespread and locally dense during Wednesday evening, overnight and through Thursday morning.

Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible.