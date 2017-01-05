New year brings lots of activities

Happy new year to all those reading this. After a holiday break, our office is open again seven days a week - and currently advertising lots going on in the dale.

Perhaps you’ve made new year resolutions - to be healthier, to be more creative, to get out more, to start your own business…..read on because there are local activities in January on offer - further details at Nidderdale Plus.

The new Nidderdale Embroiderers’ Guild Sewing Group goes from strength to strength, meeting every month (first Saturday) at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church (1-4pm) - everyone welcome so do join this thriving new group to learn new skills and meet other creative folk.

Number six studio at The Old Workhouse also has some new courses and workshops starting in January, including Silk Painting, Drawing and Painting and Surface Decoration and Book-making - check on the Number Six website for further details: www.numbersix.info - these are real opportunities to try something new or develop your creative skills in an informal, friendly learning environment.

The WEA (Workers’ Educational Association) continues to offer local adult education courses in the area, including Yoga with Sarah Drew at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church and Birdwatching with Sheila Nash (indoor study and practical bird watching) - both classes are accepting enrolment now for sessions starting later in January - check out their website to enrol (www.wea.org.uk) or ring Nidderdale Plus for further details.

Do you dream of starting your own business - or maybe you’re just getting a business off the ground? Stuart Wilson, Business Advisor working for Harrogate Borough Council to support new and developing local businesses, is offering a free workshop on January 18 at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough. This is an opportunity to meet other local businesses, to learn about the fundamentals of starting a business and to tap into the business support services available through Stuart Wilson - it’s a free session but you do need to book: email Stuart enterprisegateway@harrogate.gov.uk or phone Katy Penn at Nidderdale Plus (01423 714953) for more details. Stuart often uses the Nidderdale Plus office to meet new businesses in the Nidderdale area - he’s available to offer free advice on a wide range of business topics - so, if you can’t make this January workshop in Knaresborough, get in touch with Katy at Nidderdale Plus to arrange an alternative meeting.

Colette Coleman (travel agent) will be back at Nidderdale Plus during January and February, offering holiday ideas, travel bookings and support, whether you are planning the ‘trip of a lifetime’ or just need some advice about a journey or holiday you’re planning. Colette uses the Nidderdale Plus office as a venue for her ‘pop-up’ travel clinics - contact the office for details of forthcoming dates.

Perhaps you’ve been wondering about volunteering as a new year resolution? There are plenty of opportunities for this in Nidderdale - in fact, I was involved in a conversation recently about a potential event ‘celebrating volunteering in Nidderdale’ in acknowledgement of the vast numbers who volunteer in our area. Nidderdale Plus is holding further volunteer training events during January - for those starting soon as new volunteers in our library and tourist information, and for those joining our team of Community Car drivers. If you’re interested in finding out more, pop into the Nidderdale Plus office anytime and talk to Sandra or Katy.

Don’t forget some great opportunities for watching films on our doorstep during January - all made possible by the dedication of volunteers who organise these events! The Cinema in the Dale is showing two films this month at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall: A Year in the Life of Coverdale (January 7) and, later, Florence Foster Jenkins, starring Meryl Streep. On January 20, Darley Memorial Hall will be the venue for the film Absolutely Fabulous with Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley.

Good luck with your new year resolutions - keep in touch with events.