New village car park offers access to all

Kirkby Fleetham Village Hall now has a new, access to all, car park after a council cash boost.

The village hall has a level car park thanks to the Hambleton District Council’s ‘Making a Difference’ scheme.

The hall was recently refurbished and extended thanks to the residents of Kirkby Fleetham, the Fencotes and Great Langton, who have contributed significantly to funding the project.

While this has led to much greater use, the only access to the hall was across a rough and potholed gravel car park.

Clearly this was totally unsuitable for wheelchairs and limited access to the hall to those with impaired mobility.

Brian de la Haye OBE, Trustee of Kirkby Fleetham Village Hall, said: “The new flat surface allows parking immediately in front of the hall for disabled users, and a similarly paved strip to the main road allows smooth access for pedestrians and wheelchair users. This will ensure that disabled and wheelchair bound members of our community and visitors will be able to access the hall safely and without the need of additional help.

“The hall plays a key role in enhancing the health and wellbeing of the community through the provision of activities that support people living independent lives.

“We are grateful to the district council for the 5k grant and to the parish council who also contributed financially.”

Ward Member, Councillor Brian Phillips who supported the project, said: “It is great to be able to help villages like Kirkby ‘Fleetham with projects that they otherwise would not be able to afford themselves.

“The Making a Difference grant scheme sees us put money back into community projects which help improve life in our neighbourhoods.”