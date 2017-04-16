Search

New trail guides visitors around St Mary’s

Hambleton Decorative and Fine Arts Society members with Kayla and Sophie, who completed the new church trail.

At the end of their Palm Sunday Service, a small group of volunteers from Hambleton Decorative and Fine Arts Society presented St Mary’s Church, Thirsk, with a newly completed church trail.

The church trail is a two-sided, illustrated, questionnaire which is intended to guide young people around the church and draw their attention to the architecture, the furnishings, and the history of the building.

There is also a corresponding answer sheet that incorporates more information.

The trail is designed to encourage both children and adults to explore the building.