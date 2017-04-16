New trail guides visitors around St Mary’s

At the end of their Palm Sunday Service, a small group of volunteers from Hambleton Decorative and Fine Arts Society presented St Mary’s Church, Thirsk, with a newly completed church trail.

The church trail is a two-sided, illustrated, questionnaire which is intended to guide young people around the church and draw their attention to the architecture, the furnishings, and the history of the building.

There is also a corresponding answer sheet that incorporates more information.

The trail is designed to encourage both children and adults to explore the building.